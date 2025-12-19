‘BJP making a script’: TMC over Malviya’s ‘sponsored fire’ claim on New Town slum inferno

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja on Thursday slammed the BJP leader and Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya after he alleged that the massive fire at Ghuni slum in New Town on Wednesday was “sponsored” to protect illegal voters amid the SIR of electoral rolls.

“We condemn Malviya’s statement on the New Town fire. Poor people have lost their houses in fire. The incident is painful. Unfortunately, the BJP has been politicizing the incident like it does every time when there is an incident. BJP alleged that Rohingyas, infiltrators, used to reside there. The BJP tries to brand Bengalis as Bangladeshis or Rohingyas. BJP tries to make a script after there is an incident,” Panja said. Malviya claimed that data from the ASD (Absent, Shifted, Dead) list of six booths under Ghuni village raised serious questions about the blaze that broke out on Wednesday evening.

Tension gripped the Ram Mandir area in New Town near Eco Park, after a major fire broke out in a slum on Wednesday evening.

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze.