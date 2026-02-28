BJP likely to focus on North Bengal in poll manifesto

Kolkata: Aware that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) maintains a clear lead over the BJP in south Bengal, the saffron party is likely to place special emphasis on north Bengal in its election manifesto, outlining major promises tailored to the region’s needs, demands and aspirations. The BJP will also launch a statewide outreach programme, 'Paribartan Yatra', from March 1 to 10, covering over 5,000 km across multiple constituencies, party leaders said on Friday. Nine inaugural yatras will start on March 1 and 2, followed by a brief Holi break on March 3-4. The second phase will run from March 5 to 10, concluding with a speech by Modi, party leaders said. Meanwhile, It was learnt that discussions were also held on bringing out a separate manifesto for the region. The party is currently conducting a ‘Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra’ (Manifesto Consultation Drive), placing drop boxes across West Bengal to collect public feedback for inclusion in the manifesto. The BJP will review the suggestions collected from the drop boxes, which will form the basis for preparing its election manifesto. A draft manifesto is currently under preparation. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the party won 30 out of 54 constituencies in North Bengal. BJP leaders are well aware that maintaining this supremacy in north Bengal is crucial. Making inroads into South Bengal, however, remains a significant challenge, as TMC had swept most districts in that region during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Interestingly, the BJP’s dominance in North Bengal, built on Gorkha and Rajbangshi statehood aspirations, faces a challenge as Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma’s defection to TMC exposes growing disillusionment in these communities. BJP, in damage control ahead of polls, may promise Rs 25,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth aged 18-40, seen as a counter to TMC’s ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme. The stipend would be linked to participation in training programs, with conditions and discontinuation affecting eligibility, BJP sources said.