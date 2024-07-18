‘BJP-led ward members’ accused of taking money from hawkers

Siliguri: Some members of Ward 11, a BJP-led ward, have been accused of taking money from hawkers while conducting a survey in Bidhan Market in Siliguri on Thursday. The SMC has started a survey on hawkers in a bid to relocate them. Accordingly, a survey was conducted in Bidhan Market by the ward committee on Thursday. Several hawkers complained that they were given a form for which the committee took Rs 200.



Biswajit Dey Sarkar, a hawker, said: “On Thursday, some people came to my stall and said they were from the SMC. They gave me a form and took my Aadhaar card, address details and Rs 200 for the form.”

Bibhash Nath, supervisor of Solid Waste Management of SMC, said: “I also received a complaint about this. I will report the incident to SMC.” “No money will be taken from any hawkers.

wWard 11 is a BJP-led ward. We have been told that the team included two youths who have no connection with the SMC. If such incidents happen, legal action will be taken, We will report to the police,” stated Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor.