BJP-led NDA govt at Centre unstable, won’t complete its term, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was unstable and may not complete its term.



After meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in the Bandra area in Mumbai, Banerjee told the reporters: “This government may not continue and it is not a stable government.”

In response to a question put to Banerjee by a media on the BJP-led Central government declaring that June 25 will be observed as the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to mark the imposition of the Emergency, she said that most of the incidents of civil rights violation occurred during the tenure of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Banerjee, however, did not want to comment on NDA’s important allies — JDU of Nitish Kumar and TDP of Chandrababu Naidu. “I would not say anything against them or in their favour,” Banerjee added.

“We don’t support emergencies. Most of the emergency incidents happened under the Modi government. They changed criminal laws in the name of introducing the ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’ but it is not yet clear what changes they have made. It is not clear how to file an FIR and in which cases the FIRs are to be filed. Everyone is afraid,” Banerjee said.

Incidentally, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975, leading to the suspension of most of the civil rights for over two years.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after the Lok Sabha elections. The duo is known to enjoy a good rapport. She would also be meeting NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar during her visit, she said at the press conference.

Ever since the news came up that Banerjee would go to Mumbai to attend industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son’s marriage and also meet various political leaders in Mumbai, there were speculations doing round that Banerjee whose party is one of the most important allies of INDIA bloc may give some suggestions on how to strategize its fight against BJP-led government in the upcoming Parliament session starting from July 22.

Banerjee, however, in the face of media questioning said that Trinamool Congress is ready to work together with other parties under the fold of INDIA bloc. “We cannot adjust with CPI(M) and Congress in Bengal as they work together with the BJP. There is no coalition with the CPI(M) and Congress in Bengal. We have fought against CPI(M) for a long time and came to power. But on a national level, my party will work together. All parties are important. The INDIA team is strong enough and its MPs will decide on Parliament-related issues.

Banerjee also said that she will campaign for Thackeray in the forthcoming Assembly elections of Maharashtra in October this year. She said: “I often meet Sharad ji when I come to Mumbai. He is a senior leader.”

Later in the day, Mamata Banerjee wrote on her social media page: “Today, I had the pleasure of meeting with the Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, along with the General Secretary of Shiv Sena (UBT), Aditya Thackeray. It was a joyous reunion after a long time, filled with warmth and shared purpose. Our discussions were both inspiring and insightful, focusing on our mutual commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity in our nation. This meeting is a significant step towards fortifying our bond and reinforcing our collective stance against divisive forces.”