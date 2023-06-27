BJP-led govt is at Centre for six more months: Mamata

Jalpaiguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri district for the Panchayat elections said that the BJP-led government at the Centre will last for six more months as the Lok Sabha polls will be held in February-March next year.



“BJP is only around for six months. I know India and its people. BJP will be wiped out in the General Elections next year. This is why they are focusing on their own lobbies. Suddenly, they will share pictures with some Muslims to show how much they care about minorities. They have killed minorities and Dalits by lynching them,” stated Banerjee on Tuesday.

Blaming the Union Government for problems plaguing the state, Banerjee stated: “The Centre has halted funds for various projects in Bengal but I assure you, we will snatch what is rightfully ours. Despite all the hardships, we are doing our best to help those affected by the pending salary of 100 days work scheme. Under the Modi government, prices of cooking gas have increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1200.”

Banerjee flagged off her rural poll campaigning from Cooch Behar on Monday. On Tuesday she addressed a mammoth rally in Chokenda Bhandani field in the Kranti block of Jalpaiguri district.

She stated that earlier, the Centre would give scholarships. “Now, they don’t give 75 per cent of the allocated funds as decided. Do they pay this amount through their own pockets? No. It is the tax we pay as GST. They take our money and do not give us our share which is used for jobs, housing, roads, and scholarships. How much money did you give to America? How much money was spent in Russia?” questioned Banerjee.

The TMC supremo highlighted how her government had worked for the welfare of tea garden workers.

“There are around 182 tea garden estates and we have ensured functionality in all except four tea estates under the Duncan Group. Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP had said that they would reopen tea gardens if they came to power. They didn’t even reopen one. It was we who achieved the task. We will make houses for those who work in the tea gardens as we did under the Chai Sundari scheme. Tourist spots can also come up in tea estates employing the younger generation and the creation of hotels and shops. Tea estate workers will also get the Patta (land documents). This is my promise and work on it has already begun,” stated Banerjee.

Along with providing houses to 3 lakh tea garden workers, the daily wage of these workers was increased from Rs 67 to Rs 225 stated Banerjee.

She stated that the earlier Government had done nothing for Jalpaiguri.

“I ensured multiple things in Jalpaiguri, including the GoWB secretariat, Sports Centre, Circuit House, Gajoldoba integrated tourism hub and Zoo. We have initiated a cultural museum in the name of Panchanan Barma. Even the Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar has been started by our government and studies are continuing in Rajbanshi language. We respect all languages and cultures. Jalpaiguri Medical College, a multispecialty hospital, new government colleges, polytechnics and industrial parks are coming up in the district. Clusters are coming up in Kawakhali too. New administrative blocks have come up as well. A bridge is being constructed over Rakti River which will increase connectivity to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Siliguri. We have ensured water connection in over 1,54,000 households in Jalpaiguri. In the coming days, 4,32,000 more households in this district will receive piped water connection,” stated Banerjee.

“We did not win seats during the last Assembly elections except three in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. But I had come here during election campaigning and promised Lakshmir Bhandar to all. Did I discriminate after coming to power? No. Because I knew that people might not have supported us yesterday but tomorrow, they will. I have this faith. Around 1.9 crore mothers, daughters and sisters of the state are availing of the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar. Rs 36,000 crore is being spent on the same,” added Banerjee.