BJP-led Centre trying to divert attention from its failure through SIR and CAA: Trinamool

Kolkata: The BJP-led Centre has been trying to divert the attention of the people from its failure in delivering on the fundamental requirements of the citizens of the country and hence they have brought forth the issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, CAA etc, Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged.

Meanwhile, Saket Gokhale, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, slammed BJP for spreading fake news in connection with CAA. In a post on X, he said: “A Union Minister brazenly spreading fake news. The cut-off date under CAA remains 2014. Only an amendment brought in Parliament can change that & not Amit Shah. Will @PIBFactCheck dare to call this out? (Now waiting for Modi Minister @DrSukantaBJP to do what he does best - quietly delete his post without apologizing).”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday said that the country under the regime of the current BJP government at the Centre, was undergoing economic disaster and the interests of the lower middle class and the poor people were compromised.

Bengali speaking migrant workers are being harassed in BJP ruled states. The Central government is supposed to provide people with the three fundamental things—food, house and dress but they are failing in doing so. Hence, they have brought up issues like SIR, CAA. They are dividing people along the religious lines, Kunal Ghosh added.

“They (BJP) will not spare anyone who speaks in Bengali. The latest example of their anti-Bengali atrocities has come to light after a tribal youth from Malda’s Gajol, Binoy Besra, was physically tortured in BJP-ruled Odisha only because he spoke Bengali. Besra had gone to Odisha to work as a migrant labourer 15 days ago. He was first detained by the villagers for speaking Bengali, and then the police arrived. He was mercilessly beaten until he somehow managed to escape the anti-Bengali vigilantes,” Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam wrote on X.

He further added: “These anti-Bengali forces will not allow anyone to go unscathed from their torture, be it a Matua, a Rajbanshi, or a member of our indigenous community. Our Chief Minister @MamataOfficial has already called for an all-out movement against the anti-Bengali forces. We will continue our struggle to stop these anti-

Bengali entities.”

Trinamool Congress has been carrying out a dharna at Dorina Crossing to protest against the alleged atrocities on Bengali speaking people in BJP-ruled states. “Time and again, @BJP4India has maligned our state, insulted our language, and persecuted our people. And when Bengal rises in defiance, they resort to brute force,” the Trinamool Congress wrote on X.