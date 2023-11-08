‘BJP-led Central govt attempting saffronisation of everything from playgrounds to hosps’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday while chairing the Cabinet meeting told her ministers that the BJP-led Central government has been attempting saffronisation of everything from playgrounds to hospitals.

Though Banerjee did not elaborate on the issue at the Cabinet meeting, however, Nabanna sources said that Banerjee’s assertions came in the backdrop of a recent communication from the Union Health Ministry to the state Health department threatening to stop funds under the National Health Mission, if the state does not follow its guidelines relating with logo and branding.

There are specific guidelines about colour in hospitals as per the Central guideline which allegedly is not being followed by the state. The Centre has objections to the blue-white colour of the health centres in the state as another specific colour has been mentioned in its guidelines.

Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres are running across the country based on Central grants. However, it has been alleged that the same is being run as a health centre in Bengal. According to sources, the state has agreed to use the term ‘Health and Wellness centre’ with ‘Suswasthya Kendra’ in initial discussions with the Centre’s representatives. But the Centre has been insisting on the use of Ayushman Bharat.