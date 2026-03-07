BJP-led Central government may collapse in 2026: Mamata

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal and chairperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday asserted that she will dislodge the BJP-led government at the Centre, hinting that it may also collapse before completing its full term.



Banerjee, in an interview with a vernacular channel, accused the BJP of plotting to remove over 1.30 crore names from Bengal’s voter list through the SIR in a bid to influence the upcoming Assembly elections.

She asserted that the BJP’s attempts to topple a democratically elected state government will never succeed and warned that its ambitions in the polls will be crushed, with the people’s mandate firmly favouring the Trinamool. Banerjee also charged Union Home minister Amit Shah with threatening two senior officials to fulfil his party’s agenda. “They (BJP) are planning to remove 1.3 crore voters’ names from the electoral roll this time, but we will fight and not allow this to happen. I know this is a political battle,” she said.

“Shah is trying to intimidate us in various ways, but I am not afraid. I know how to fight. I heard that a judge was also changed. How many people know this,” Banerjee maintained.

“You (BJP) first concentrate on Delhi and then dream about winning Bengal. Our target, on the contrary, would be to capture Delhi. They will not be able to continue for long only by exploiting Central agencies. I have never seen such a government,” Banerjee stated. She also hinted that the BJP government at the Centre may also dissolve in 2026. Expressing her conviction, Banerjee said that she will hit a six in the upcoming assembly elections and throw the BJP out of the field democratically. “I know many secrets about the BJP government. Should I make it public,” she added. Replying to Sanjay Baru’s remarks that she could lead the country, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP has been envious of her since.

Mounting a fierce attack on the BJP and the ECI, she said: “BJP, in association with the ECI, has been trying to delete the names of voters to forcefully capture Bengal. They are trying to let loose miscreants in Bengal to make it another Manipur. Their target is to destroy the culture of Bengal. They are envious of Bengal,” Banerjee said. She added: “Hindus are not with BJP. Those who were BJP’s voters will not cast their votes in favour of the saffron party.”

Attacking the BJP and ECI, she said: “Why are you deleting names on a random basis.

Names of those who have been residing here for the past few decades and voting have been deleted. BJP is targeting Hindus. Names of Matuas, SC, ST, Rajbangshi, tribal people, people from hills are being targeted.”