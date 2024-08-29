BJP leaders, workers clash with police personnel during failed 12-hr strike

Kolkata: BJP workers clashed with the police at several places across Bengal on Wednesday as they tried to enforce a 12-hour shutdown, which was a non-starter.



Several BJP workers and leaders including Agnimitra Paul, Rupa Ganguly, Rahul Sinha, Tamoghno Ghosh were detained by the police from several parts of the city. Another BJP leader, Sajal Ghosh was arrested from his residence in the Muchipara area for allegedly instigating violence.

On Wednesday Kolkata Police arrested about 76 BJP workers and leaders for allegedly trying to impose a strike forcefully throughout the city.

It was alleged that on Wednesday morning Sajal had reportedly instructed the shopkeepers to shut down their shops over which an altercation took place.

A section of BJP workers got involved in a clash with a few local residents over the issue in the presence of Sajal.

However, after the incident, the BJP leader left the spot. Later, police along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central, Indira Mukherjee, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to sources, since Wednesday morning, BJP workers had taken out rallies in several parts of the state, including in the city, in support of the strike. However, cops were alert throughout the day and intervened quickly to bring the situation under control.

In Barasat, a clash broke out between the strike supporters and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. It was alleged that while the BJP was forcing people to observe the strike, TMC workers were trying to prevent the saffron party workers from obstructing normal life. The BJP workers also put up a blockade at the Barasat Railway Station.

This apart, blockades were put up in several Railway stations of the Eastern Railway in both the Sealdah Main and Sealdah South sections and in Howrah Division.

Normal services in both the Sealdah and Howrah Divisions resumed at about 11:10 am. Metro services, however, remain normal throughout the day. In Bhatpara a shootout had reportedly taken place in which one person suffered injury on his ear.

BJP alleged that TMC-backed goons fired the bullet aimed at the car of a BJP leader. However, TMC leadership has denied the allegation.

Till the last reports came in, eight persons were detained in connection with the shootout. Besides, a clash broke out between the TMC and BJP workers in the presence of Arjun Singh and MLA of Bhatpara Somnath Shyam. However, police managed to control the situation and dispersed both the warring parties. In Deganga, BJP and TMc workers got involved in a clash where the ruling party workers were allegedly beaten up by saffron party workers.