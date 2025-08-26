BJP leaders told to stay silent as Shantanu, Subrata trade charges

Kolkata: BJP leaders in Bengal have instructed party workers to stay silent over the growing conflict between Union minister and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur and his elder brother, Gaighata BJP MLA Subrata Thakur, sources said.

The rift stems from allegations over the issuance of caste certificates and Matua cards under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Subrata accused Shantanu of depriving genuine Matua community members of benefits and of irregularities in issuing caste certificates. He alleged Shantanu had taken full control of the Harichand-Guruchand temple, denying access to other community members and devotees, and was “acting like a dictator.” Shantanu dismissed the charges as politically motivated, claiming Subrata was preparing to join Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Tensions escalated after Shantanu set up a camp near ‘Nat Mandir’ at the sect headquarters to issue caste certificates. Subrata argued that the venue was meant for devotees and such camps caused inconvenience. He further alleged Shantanu intended to field his wife from the Gaighata seat in 2026 and had “blackmailed BJP” to secure a Union Cabinet portfolio.

Internal disputes in the Matua family are not new. Earlier, Kapil Krishna Thakur and Manjul Krishna Thakur had clashed, followed by quarrels between Subrata, Shantanu, and their aunt, former MP Mamatabala Thakur.

On August 23, Subrata met Mamatabala, Trinamool MLA Madhuparna Thakur, and their mother Chhabirani Thakur to discuss ways to “protect Matua rights” and resist alleged attempts to usurp the temple. Mamatabala supported Subrata, accusing Shantanu of blocking devotees’ access.

Their father, Manjulkrishna Thakur, backed Shantanu, saying lies were being spread against him. “Subrata wants power and is frustrated because he isn’t a minister.

The Matua Samaj stands with me,” Shantanu said, asserting he was working to protect the community’s identity and rights. Local BJP leaders avoided comment, calling it a “family matter.”