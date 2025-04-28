BJP leader’s ‘...think about vote politics now’ remark sparks row

Kolkata: Controversy erupted after an audio went viral where a district leader of BJP in Nadia, Arjun Biswas was allegedly heard in a conversation saying that “a Muslim died and we would not get any votes there. We should think about vote politics now”, referring to martyr Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA (Special Forces) who was killed during a counter-terror operation in Udhampur.

The audio has not, however, been verified by Millennium Post. Biswas who has been accused of making controversial statements in the viral audio denied the allegation claiming that it was fake and he has therefore registered a complaint with the cyber police.

The district BJP leaders also claimed that the conversation that went viral was created through the use of technology. The people from all walks of lives have, however, criticised if any such controversial statement was ever uttered by any political leader.

It was alleged that the BJP leader’s conversation went viral in the backdrop of the funeral ceremony of Jhantu Ali Shaikh whose body was brought in a coffin to Nadia’s Tehatta last Saturday. Trinamool Congress leader from Nadia, Debasish Roy criticised the statement and said that the BJP leader should seek an apology from family of the martyred jawan.