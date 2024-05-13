‘BJP leaders of state sold dignity of Sandeshkhali women to Delhi bosses’

Kolkata: Campaigning for his party candidates in Bongaon and Howrah Lok Sabha seats, Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the state BJP leaders sold the dignity of women in Sandeshkhali to their Delhi bosses while assuring he will accept Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if unconditional citizenship is offered.



Alluding to state BJP leaders, especially Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee told the gathering: “These people, by paying Rs 2000, sold the dignity of women to their Delhi bosses. Women are now coming out and revealing the truth that no rape had taken place, BJP leaders made them sign blank papers to file fake rape cases. These Bangla-birodhis (anti-Bengal) maligned Bengal in front of the entire nation.”

Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Sandeshkhali issue, Abhishek questioned: “Has PM Modi or any BJP leader apologised to people of Bengal? No. We bow down to people but these people

are arrogant. One of their women leaders said that they will ‘STOP LAKSHMIR BHANDAR’ within 3 months once they come to power but BJP has not taken any action against her. One of their Bengal leaders abused women openly, this is the culture of BJP.”

With PM Modi claiming that no one can stop the implementation of CAA, Abhishek said he will accept it instead of opposing it if citizenship is given without any conditions such as National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During the public rally at Bongaon, a seat dominated by the Matua community, Banerjee said: “Amit Shah (Union Home minister) came here and called Matuas ‘refugees’ but I want to make it clear they are Indian citizens just like you and me who avail the government facilities. Matua brothers and sisters are also citizens of this country.”

He hit out at the BJP’s Bongaon candidate Shantanu Thakur, the sitting MP of the seat and a Union Minister of State. Banerjee said: “He should get his ex-MP letter pad ready. He is going to lose elections and will be ex-MP.”

Banerjee added: “He never dared to say a word to PM Modi who said those who eat fish are anti-Hindu. The PM insulted the people of Bengal. When our MP Mamata Thakur wanted to take oath in the name of Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur - Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar stopped her from doing so. They insulted this holy land.”