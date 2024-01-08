BJP leaders join TMC in North Bengal

Cooch Behar/ South Dinajpur: Cooch Behar district BJP secretary, Joydeep Ghosh switched allegiance and joined the TMC.



On Sunday night, he received the TMC flag from North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha and Cooch Behar District TMC President Abhijit De Bhowmik at the district TMC party office. With this, the spate of crossing over to the TMC from BJP continues in North Bengal.

“Even if Joydeep Ghosh’s joining doesn’t bring any direct gains, there won’t be any loss for our team. The significant aspect is that he has returned to his political roots,” stated Udayan Guha.

Downplaying the switchover, Sukumar Roy, the district president of Cooch Behar BJP, remarked: “We are not concerned about individuals switching sides. However, BJP members have reportedly been coerced into joining TMC through various threats.”

Joydeep Ghosh from Dinhata, who was a close associate of Guha, had left TMC to join BJP a few years ago. After joining BJP, he was appointed as BJP district secretary. However, he rejoined TMC, contributing to the party’s strengthened presence. Following his return to TMC, Ghosh was appointed as the Vice President of Dinhata Town Block TMC.

Meanwhile, in South Dinajpur, the Trinamool Congress increased its strength. The TMC leadership claimed that 32 women from different parties, including the BJP Women’s Morcha ward President of Ward No. 8 of the Balurghat Civic Body Ranjana Kundu, joined the Trinamool Congress on Sunday evening at Balurghat TMC party office.

Speaking to the reporters, Subhas Chaki, Vice President, TMC South Dinajpur, said: “Inspired by the policies of Mamata Banerjee, these women from different political parties joined Trinamool Congress. We welcome them to our team. In the future, they will work for the development of the state.”