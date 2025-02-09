BJP leader’s husband held for extorting cut money

Malda: The husband of a BJP member of Harishchandrapur Gram Panchayat has been arrested for allegedly extorting cut money from a poor labourer’s family in Harishchandrapur 1 block, Malda. According to reports, Rs 60,000, the first installment of the Banglar Bari housing scheme, was credited to the account of a beneficiary, Bichchu Das.

However, local BJP leader Surya Das, husband of panchayat member Rita Das, allegedly forced him to pay Rs 15,000 as cut money. Upon receiving complaints, Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania ordered an immediate investigation.

The block administration confirmed the allegations, revealing that Surya Das had withdrawn the amount from Bichchu Das’ bank account. Following pressure from authorities, the accused later returned the money. However, based on the investigation report, the police filed a case and arrested Surya Das.

Bichchu Das, an elderly labourer from Radhanagar village, struggles to support his family of four children. His house construction was delayed due to the extortion demand. “I was threatened that without payment, I would not receive the second installment so I made the payment,” stated Das. Block Development Officer Soumen Mandal confirmed that the accusations were proven true, leading to the arrest. The incident has sparked political tension in the area.