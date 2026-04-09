BJP leader’s father, SC lawyer & Amit Shah’s host, among lakhs struck off electoral roll

Kolkata: Allegations over large-scale voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal continue to intensify, with cases emerging across communities and professions, raising political and legal concerns.



In New Town’s Matua-dominated pockets, claims have surfaced that nearly 14,000 names were struck off the electoral rolls. Among those affected is Nabin Biswas, who had hosted Union Home minister Amit Shah for lunch ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

Expressing disillusionment, he said: “Currently we are deeply worried… It is extremely unfortunate. When the Union Home minister visited my home, I tried to host him to the best of my ability. He had assured that with Narendra Modi, refugees would receive unconditional citizenship.”

Alleging a reversal, he added that “in reality, in the name of SIR, Matua refugees like us are being selectively removed from the voter list,” calling the development “deeply disappointing”.

Concerns have also been raised by the legal fraternity. Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Ghosh alleged that his name was deleted despite submitting valid documents, claiming he was “not given a proper chance to present his case,” and termed the process a violation of natural justice.

Among others affected is para-athlete Atar Ali from Ranaghat, who has won a gold medal for the country, but alleged that his name was deleted from the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. He claimed that despite multiple appeals, including approaching administrative officials, no resolution was reached. Recounting his experience, Ali said he had to wait for hours to meet officials and was asked by the district magistrate, “When did your family come from Bangladesh?”, a question that left him shocked and has since triggered fresh controversy.

BJP leader Anirban Ganguly alleged that his father, Ashok Kumar Ganguly, a voter for over four decades, had his name deleted during the revision exercise.

The name of the 88-year-old grandson of Nandalal Bose was removed from the rolls. In response, the Supreme Court of India directed him to approach the Appellate Tribunal for relief and asked for an expeditious hearing of the matter.

With multiple allegations surfacing from diverse quarters, the SIR process has become a major political flashpoint in the run-up to the elections, even as officials maintain that due procedure is being followed.

Meanwhile, Bhowanipore, the South Kolkata Constituency represented by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, has seen a further surge in voter deletions following the resolution of pending cases.

Reportedly, of the 14,154 names under review, judicial officers appointed by the Calcutta High Court adjudicated the matters, resulting in the removal of approximately 3,500 additional voters. Previously, 47,112 names had already been excluded in the draft and final electoral rolls. With the latest adjudication, the total number of deletions in Bhowanipore now stands at 50,612.