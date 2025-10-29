BJP leader’s daughter ‘molested’ in Kasba; one held in the incident

Kolkata: A woman, daughter of a BJP leader, was allegedly molested by a man in Kasba shortly after her father’s arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly landlord.

According to police sources, the BJP leader operated his party office from a flat in a Kasba building owned by one Chandu Khan. Despite repeated requests, the BJP leader had reportedly refused to vacate the premises.

A few days ago, when Khan again asked him to leave, the BJP leader and his associates allegedly assaulted the elderly man and his son. Following a complaint lodged at Kasba police station, the BJP leader and his son were arrested.

A day after their arrest, the BJP leader’s daughter filed a complaint accusing Khan’s son, Saptarshi Khan, of molestation. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case and arrested Saptarshi. The investigation is underway.

It was also learnt that the BJP leader and his son had earlier been arrested in a separate case of vandalism registered at Entally police station, for which they were later

granted bail.