BJP leader’s car used for abduction bid: TMC

cooch behar: A memorandum was submitted to the Kotwali Police Station in Cooch Behar on Tuesday by the Cooch Behar Town Block Trinamool Congress Committee, demanding the arrest of BJP leaders and others allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a young man. They alleged that a BJP leader’s car was used for the crime. They also alleged that the BJP leader was present at the scene.



According to police sources, on May 6, an attempt was made to abduct a youth named Rahul Sen in the Gunjbari area of Cooch Behar town. Local residents and the police were vigilant and managed to rescue him. Three individuals have already been arrested by the police in connection with the incident, and a vehicle has been recovered.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manik Sarkar, a resident of Kolkata, Kuldeep Jahangir, a resident of Rajasthan, and another person named Bapan Santra, a resident of Nadia district.

Cooch Behar district police Superintendent, Sumit Kumar, said: “We have arrested three individuals related to the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter.” Cooch Behar town block Trinamool Congress president Dilip Saha alleged that the car used in the attempted kidnapping incident belongs to Ajay Ray, the president of Dinhata Town Mandal BJP. Although the car fled from the scene, it has not been seized yet. Saha stated: “During the incident, there were CRPF personnel present in the car.”