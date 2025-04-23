BJP leaders accused of inciting communal tension

Raiganj: Mohammad Mamun Reza, Secretary of the Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, has filed a formal complaint with the Raiganj Cyber Crime Police Station and the Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District urging legal action against several BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, for allegedly attempting to communalise a recent clash in Basudevpur, North Dinajpur district.

According to Reza, the incident in question was a dispute between two families from different communities over land excavation for road construction, which escalated into a physical altercation. He alleged that certain BJP leaders have been disseminating provocative statements and misleading information to portray the incident as a communal conflict, thereby inciting division and unrest among the local populace. Reza stated: “Some individuals were injured during the clash, which originated from a personal dispute. However, leaders like Suvendu Adhikari are making inflammatory remarks and spreading false narratives to create communal discord. We have submitted a complaint via e-mail to the appropriate authorities, requesting prompt legal action.”

Basudev Sarkar, one of the members of BJP state committee denied the charge and said: “Congress has no political issue at that moment. So they are doing politics with it.” Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police for Raiganj Police District, said: “An investigation is underway to examine any attempts to spread communal messages related to the Basudevpur incident.

If anyone is found trying to incite communal tensions, the police will take appropriate legal measures. Police patrolling has been intensified in the village to maintain peace, which currently prevails in the area.”