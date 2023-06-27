BJP leader to contest against party in Raiganj

RAIGANJ: Not getting any ticket from the Raiganj Panchayat Samity seat, the vice-president of North Dinajpur BJP Committee Bina Jha resigned from the post and decided to contest as an Independent candidate from this seat against her party.



Bina Jha alleged that the president of the North Dinajpur BJP committee Basudev Sarkar instructed her to withdraw because the TMC leader who recently joined BJP would contest against TMC from this seat. But the BJP leader did not agree with him and decided to contest as an Independent candidate.

It was reported that Bina Jha with the consent of the district BJP committee submitted a nomination for 25 Raiganj Panchayat Samity seat. In the meantime allegedly after getting no ticket from TMC, former Sahakari Sabhapati of TMC led the board of Raiganj Panchayat Samity Manas Ghosh with his wife and joined BJP. The President of the North Dinajpur BJP committee Basudev Sarkar and BJP MP of Raiganj Debasree Chaudhuri handed them the BJP flag.

On June 16, Bina Jha in protest against this decision of her party, organised a ‘dharna’ in the premises of the office of the North Dinajpur BJP committee in Raiganj for hours. But no measure was taken. Then on 23 June, she resigned from the post of vice-president of the district BJP committee.