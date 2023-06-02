BJP leader shot dead in Cooch Behar district

COOCH BEHAR: A BJP leader was shot dead in Cooch Behar. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Dinhata Shimultala area. The deceased BJP leader has been identified as Prashant Roy Basunia.

On getting the information Kumar Sunny Raj, Additional Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar District, arrived at the scene leading a large police contingent. The police are currently investigating the incident. Upon hearing the news, BJP leaders and MLAs rushed to the spot. The BJP alleged that the TMC had a hand in the murder. However, the TMC has waved it off as a baseless allegation.

According to the police and local sources, 30-year-old Prashant Roy Basunia was at home when the incident occurred. His mother was present and had served him lunch. A group of miscreants approached the house, entered and shot him. Family members and locals rushed him to the Dinhata subdivision hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In protest the BJP staged a demonstration and blocked the Cooch Behar-Dinhata state highway. Deepak Barman, BJP state general secretary and Falakata MLA, Sukumar Roy, district BJP president, and MLA Mihir Goswami were present at the scene. Deepak Barman, BJP State General Secretary, said: “Our worker was shot dead in broad daylight inside his own residence. We demand a CBI investigation into this incident.” However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations. Udayan Guha, Dinhata MLA and North Bengal Development Minister, stated, “There is no political motive behind the incident.” He mentioned that, to his knowledge, Prashant had a criminal background. He stated that Trinamool Congress is not involved in the incident and suggested that it might be due to internal conflicts within the BJP. Guha accused the BJP of exploiting the situation for political mileage.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, Kumar Sunny Raj, said, “Several cases are pending against Prashanta. However, today’s incident was unfortunate. The police have initiated an investigation.”