BJP leader shot at in Durgapur

Kolkata: A BJP leader was shot at late on Thursday night in Durgapur. The bullet however missed the BJP leader and he remained unhurt.



According to

sources, late on Thursday night, a few BJP workers were standing in front of their homes in the Trunk Road area when suddenly a car allegedly driven by the accused Bhola Paswan tried to run

over them.

Out of fear, the BJP workers called BJP mondol president Atul Bagdi. After hearing the incident, when he arrived at the spot, again Paswan allegedly tried to run over him but failed. Later, the accused allegedly fired a round at Bagdi and fled. After the attack, Bagdi informed police. Cops have registered a case and have started searching for Paswan. Bagdi claimed that Paswan is a Trinamool Congress-backed miscreant. However, the ruling party has denied the allegation and claimed it as a deliberate attempt to malign the Trinamool Congress.