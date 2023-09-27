BJP leader served legal notice by journos who went to Spain with CM

Journalists who accompanied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her Spain tour are learnt to have served a legal notice to BJP leader Sanmoy Banerjee who had alleged on his Youtube channel that they were sponsored by the state government.

Taking to his YouTube channel, the BJP leader had claimed that he was informed by his “sources” that all the journalists who accompanied the Chief Minister to Spain did so on expenses from public exchequer money.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to his YouTube channel to refute the charge. Although he did not name Sanmoy, he said that all the journalists who went on the Spain tour were sponsored by their respective

media houses.

Ghosh clarified that when invitations were sent to the respective media houses from the state government it was mentioned that the media house will have to bear the expenses.

“Not one paise was spent by the state government for taking the journalists on the Spain tour. I am the consulting editor of Sangbad Pratidin daily. My media house bore my expenses,” said Kunal.

Questioning the claims made by Sanmoy, Kunal asked what evidence he had to support such claims. Kunal also demanded to see the evidence on the basis of which the claims

were made.

Recently, Sanmoy Banerjee was summoned by the Hare Street Police Station where he was interrogated after a complaint was lodged against him relating to the matter. Sanmoy wrote on his X account: “My question to @WBPolice have you planned to summon and interrogate the CM @MamataOfficial at Hare Street Thana in the case filed against me? If not, should I move to the Court to compel you to do so? @SuvenduWB”

The legal notice was sent by eight journalists who are Kunal Ghosh, Biswa Majumder, Vivek Gupta, Kingshuk

Pramanik, Anindya Jana, Ashabul Hossain,

Rina Bhattacharya and Pushan Gupta.