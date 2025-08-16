BJP leader Sanghamitra Chowdhury, 300 supporters join TMC

Kolkata: In a major blow to the state BJP, its leader from South Kolkata Sanghamitra Chowdhury joined Trinamool Congress on Independence Day. Around 300 BJP activists also joined the ruling party in the state. Many CPI(M) and DYFI leaders also came under the fold of TMC. It was learnt that around 100 CPI(M) and Left party affiliated leaders joined TMC. About 17 DYFI leaders were among those who joined the TMC on Friday.

Sanghamitra Chowdhury joined the TMC at a programme in the city on Friday. Senior TMC leaders handed over party flags to the new joinees. She held various posts in BJP for the past 12 years. After joining TMC, Chowdhury said: “I was in a rented house. Now I have come to my own house. When I went to TMC leaders’ MLAs for a favour as a BJP leader, they helped me. We want to remain part of the development carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government.” The joining of a huge number of Opposition party members and supporters to TMC ahead of 2026 Assembly elections carries much significance. Incidentally, in June this year, over 500 workers from the Congress, CPI(M) and the BJP had joined the TMC in the Hamidpur region of the Mothabari Assembly Constituency. The induction ceremony was held in the Tofi area and was attended by Mothabari MLA and Minister of State for North Bengal Development, Waterways and Irrigation, Sabina Yeasmin.