BJP leader receives Awas Yojana house after reaching out to CM

Cooch Behar: In a notable instance of outreach, a BJP leader from Manabari Bhedbhedi village in the Mathabhanga Panchagar Gram Panchayat (GP) of Cooch Behar district has received a house under the government housing scheme after contacting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ programme.

Surendra Barman, BJP leader, expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for facilitating the allocation of a house. “I called the Chief Minister six months ago via the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ initiative. Following this, my house was surveyed by the Panchayat. On Tuesday, the administration confirmed that I’ve been granted a house under the scheme. I am delighted, as my current house is in ruins and this will provide much-needed relief,” Barman said.

Local Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member Bikram Dutta lauded the Chief Minister’s efforts, stating: “The Chief Minister’s approach is inclusive, ensuring development reaches everyone, regardless of political affiliation. We appreciate her commitment to public welfare.”

However, BJP’s Shekhar Rai voiced concerns over delays in assistance, stating: “Suren Barman’s family lives in extreme poverty and his house has been in a dilapidated state for years.

While we welcome this development, it is disappointing that benefits are often delayed, even after repeated complaints.”