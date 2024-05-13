BJP leader of Contai, close to Suvendu, held

Kolkata: A BJP leader of Contai who is reportedly close to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari was arrested recently for alleged misappropriation of scholarship funds of the state Technical Education department.



The accused BJP leader identified as Kumarjit Singh was arrested about 10 days ago from Contai by the cops of Techno City Police Station. After the arrest was made, the investigation of the said case was taken over by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

It is alleged that Singh had misappropriated the money of the scholarship fund worth crores of rupees by registering the names of several students under a scheme of National Skill Development Corporation. Subrata Das, Joint Director of Industrial Training section of the Technical Education department, reportedly lodged a complaint against Singh last month. Sources informed that in the said scam, the names of about 5,000 students were registered under 39 educational institutes. However, the maximum number of those educational institutions are suspected to be fake.