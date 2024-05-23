BJP leader held on charges of assault and murder

Kolkata: A BJP leader was reportedly arrested on the wee hours of Wednesday from his house in Kharagpur on charges of assault and murder.

According to sources, the mondol president of Kharagpur Town mondol (Central) of BJP, D Tarakeswar Rao allegedly instigated his party workers to assault another party worker during April for reportedly protesting against liquor consumption inside a party office.

This apart, there is also an allegation of murder against him. However, the BJP leadership claimed the arrest as a conspiracy to malign the saffron party.