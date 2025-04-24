BJP leader held for robbery

Kolkata: A BJP leader has been arrested by the Purulia Police in connection with a robbery posing as Income Tax officials that had taken place at the residence of a businessman a few days ago.

According to sources, on April 8, a group of people claiming themselves as Income Tax officials barged in at the residence of a businessman identified as Kiriti Kumar at Bamnia village in Kotshila area.

The businessman told the cops that around 7 pm a group of unknown persons claiming themselves as Income Tax officials conducted a raid at his residence. After a few hours the accused persons took away around Rs 7.5 lakh and several jewelries along with the Aadhaar card of Kumar. The miscreants also took one of Kumar’s employees with them in his SUV. After a few hours, Kumar was informed by his employee that the accused person left him with the car at Jonha market area in Jharkhand.

Later Kumar’s driver went to Jharkhand and returned with the car and the employee.

Kumar told the cops that he did not doubt about the identity of the fake income tax officers as recently a raid was conducted at his residence by the GST officials. On April 9 he lodged a complaint at the Kotshila police station following which a probe was launched.

On Sunday police had arrested seven persons including two women and a central force jawan.

Police came to know that the central force jawan identified as Paresh Das of Ranchi was the mastermind of the entire operation. After interrogating Das and others, cops on Monday arrested a resident of Kotshila area who had supplied information to the central force jawan and others. After interrogating him, cops came to know that a local BJP leader identified as Paran Mahato was also involved in the crime. Accordingly, he was also arrested on Tuesday. Police are probing to find out if any other person is involved in the crime.