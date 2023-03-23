‘BJP leader heckles Chairman of Siliguri Municipal Corporation’

siliguri: Tension prevailed over converting a party office to a Councillor’s office in ward number 24 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday.



It was alleged that Bikash Sarkar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his companions heckled the Chairman of the SMC.

The Mayor, Deputy Mayor of SMC rushed to the spot. A large police contingent has been deployed at the spot. There is a ward office of the District Congress in Fuleshwari area. The office has been lying unused for years. Pratul Chakraborty, Councilor of Ward No. 24 and Chairman of SMC appealed to the district Congress leadership to allow him to use the office as a Councillor’s office for the benefit of the public.

Accepting his request, the Congress leadership conditionally allowed the office to be used as a councillor’s office for that ward. An Agreement was also prepared.

Accordingly, Pratul Chakraborty went to take possession of the Congress office this morning.

There he was stopped by local BJP leader Bikash Sarkar. He claimed that the office was made by him when he was associated with Congress for a voluntary organisation called ‘Agradoot’ and was later used as Congress office by him.

“I built that office for my voluntary organization. Later I used it for the Congress office. That is my office. The Trinamool Congress is occupying that office forcefully,” alleged Bikash Sarkar.

Thereafter Pratul Chakraborty had a heated discussion with Bikash Sarkar. Allegedly Pratul Chakraborty was heckled by Bikash Sarkar and his men. “Bikash Sarkar has no role to play here. I applied to the Congress leaders for permitting us to use the office as the Councillor’s Office. They gave us permission. Bikash suddenly arrived and started creating trouble and heckled me,” stated Pratul Chakraborty.

After receiving the news, Mayor Gautam Deb and Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar reached the spot.

Gautam Deb said: “It is wrong to think that we are weak. Everything has been done according to the Law. We have legal papers. We won’t tolerate any nuisance.” Jiban Majumder, the General Secretary of District Congress, said: “Bikash Sarkar’s demand is illegal. This property belongs to Congress. We have given the permission to the councillor to use the office as ward office.”