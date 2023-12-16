BJP leader gets 6-month jail term for ‘assaulting BDO’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress, Debangshu Bhattacharya on Saturday attacked BJP saying that all its leaders will end up in jails. On his social media post he mentioned that a district court pronounced six months jail for a BJP leader who had stormed into a BDO office and assaulted him.



In a post on X, Bhattacharya said: “No one escapes the long arm of the law! The district court slammed @BJP4Bengal leader and mandal president, Subhaschandra Sarkar with a six-month jail term for storming into the BDO’s office and assaulting him with metal chairs. Seems like BJP leaders are in a race to fill jail cells. It remains to be seen how many more from their ranks will face the music for their lawless behaviour.”

Incidentally, BJP MLA from Onda, Amarnath Shakha made derogatory remarks against a BDO. Trinamool Congress on December 12 termed the incident as shocking as the Shakha in a public gathering threatened to break the nose of a BDO.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja in a post on X (formerly Twitter) recently said: “In a shocking turn of events, the Onda BJP MLA Amarnath Shakha threatened the BDO of breaking his nose while addressing a Bijoy Sammilani programme. This incident serves as a stark reminder of @BJP4Bengal’s callous leaders whose repugnant display of misusing power is appalling.”

Shakha while addressing a Bijoya Sammelani programme alleged irregularities in the seed distribution. The district BJP also called a protest at the BDO office. During his speech Shakha said that if they could not break the windowpanes of the BDO office they could break the nose of the BDO.