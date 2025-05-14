BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s wife’s son from previous marriage dies

Kolkata: The stepson of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was found dead inside his flat in New Town on Tuesday morning.

Ghosh recently got married to Rinku Majumder, a party colleague. The son was from Rinku’s previous marriage. On Tuesday morning, she received a call from an office colleague of her son Srinjoy Dasgupta, claiming that he is not responding. She reached her son’s flat and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Rinku had claimed that two of Srinjoy’s office colleagues were there with him since Monday night. “When I reached, I saw him lying on the bed. Two of his office colleagues were there. One had come at 10 pm and another at 3 am. I received a call in the morning from one of his office colleagues,” said Rinku. She further informed that about one-and-a-half-years ago Srinjoy had fallen unconscious. He used to take medicines for neurological issues.

The body was taken to the Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital from where it was taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the autopsy was conducted. In the preliminary report, the surgeon reportedly ruled out any foul play. Some abnormality was spotted in Srinjoy’s pancreas and liver. It is suspected that he died due to some complications in those organs.

In the evening, Srinjoy’s body was cremated at the Nimtala crematorium where Dilip paid his last respect. Also, Srinjoy’s father, Raja Dasgupta paid his respect.

Corroborating the opinion of the autopsy surgeon, police also ruled out foul play. However, cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

Following Majumdar’s marriage to Ghosh, her son had expressed his contentment and unwavering support for her decision.

“I am happy, very content. I had supported my mother in her decision to marry and will continue to support her always,” he had stated after the marriage which had garnered significant attention in Kolkata.

Srinjoy, who worked in an IT company in Salt Lake, was out of town at the time of his mother’s wedding and was unable to attend.