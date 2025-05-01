BJP leader Dilip Ghosh visits Digha’s Jagannath Temple, meets Mamata

Digha: The inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha on Wednesday was marked by a sight of political bonhomie with BJP leader Dilip Ghosh visiting it just two hours after the conclusion of the inaugural programme and exchanging pleasantries with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee within the temple premises.

Ghosh reached the temple at around 5.30 pm, accompanied by his wife Rinku Majumder. He was received by state Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas right at the entry gate of the temple. Biswas, along with TMC’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accompanied the couple while they did rounds of the temple. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanged pleasantries and Ghosh expressed his satisfaction at the architecture of the temple.

He informed Banerjee that he watched the live telecast of the inaugural ceremony while travelling in his car. Banerjee introduced Ghosh to the District Magistrate and Police Superintendent of the district and said that they had worked very hard for the final arrangements of the temple. Sources said Ghosh was extended a formal invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony by Banerjee which led to the visit. A few days back, she had sent a flower bouquet on the occasion of Ghosh’s marriage.

Commenting on Ghosh’s visit to the temple, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said: “It is Dilip Da’s personal decision.

The party did not endorse his visit. The party has decided that we will not attend the inaugural ceremony.”