BJP leader detained in Nodakhali woman’s murder

Kolkata: A BJP leader and another person were detained by Nodakhali police for their suspected involvement in the alleged rape and murder of a woman in South 24-Parganas.

Sources said the woman, aged around 40, had left home on Saturday evening to visit a local shop but did not return. Around 8 pm, her body—with torn clothes—was found near her residence. Family members alleged she had been raped and murdered. Police have registered a murder case and sent the body for autopsy. However, they have not added charges of rape at this stage. Officers said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death and determine whether she was sexually assaulted before being killed. Two persons, including a local BJP leader, have been detained for questioning.

The incident triggered tension in Nodakhali Police Station area after the woman’s bloodied body was recovered on Sunday. Police said one person is being questioned in connection with the case. Meanwhile, political blame-trading has intensified.

TMC leaders in Nodakhali alleged that one of the detained suspects is a BJP leader and demanded stringent punishment for those involved.

Local BJP functionaries claimed they were unaware of the accused being associated with the party.