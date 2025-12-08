BJP leader booked for ‘job fraud’

Kolkata: A BJP leader was arrested by Kalyani police for allegedly duping several job seekers by promising employment at AIIMS Kalyani.

The arrested leader, Tanu Khastagir, a resident of Halisahar in North 24-Parganas and a women’s wing functionary of the party’s Barrackpore unit, allegedly took money from four residents of Kalyani’s Saguna area about eight months ago. She reportedly assured them that she would arrange for jobs within three months—a promise

that never materialised. Khastagir is also alleged to have shown her photographs with senior party leaders to gain the confidence of the job seekers.

On Sunday, Khastagir was called to meet another person who was seeking a job at AIIMS. When she arrived, the earlier complainants who had paid her confronted and surrounded her. She was then handed over to the police, who arrested her shortly afterwards.

Earlier, allegations of corruption had surfaced at AIIMS Kalyani. BJP MLA Niladrisekhar Dana had been accused of facilitating a job for his daughter at the institute. An FIR was later registered, and the case was taken over by the state CID.