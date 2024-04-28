BJP leader assaulted in Anandapur

Kolkata: A BJP leader was assaulted by a group of people on Saturday night at Anandapur area while she along with a few others was busy setting up banners and posters in support of the South Kolkata BJP candidate Debasree Chowdhury.

According to sources, Saraswati Sarkar, the BJP mandal president of Kasba, was setting up banners and posters in Anandapur along with a few other party workers. She alleged that suddenly a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers attacked them. When she tried to stop one of them from assaulting the party workers, Sarkar was hit on her head.

Local Trinamool Congress leadership however denied the allegations.

After the assaulters left, Chowdhury and other BJP leadership were informed. Sarkar was rushed to a local hospital from where they were treated and discharged. In the wee hours of Sunday, BJP workers along with Sarkar went to Anandapur Police Station to lodge a complaint where the BJP workers allegedly started agitating. However, police have reportedly registered a case and started a probe.