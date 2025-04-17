BJP leader ‘asks Hindus to keep weapons for protection’, stirs row

Kolkata: A video purportedly showing senior Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh asking Hindus to keep weapons at home for protection stirred a controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which termed it “provocative”.

“Hindus are buying television sets, refrigerators and new furniture. But they don’t have a single weapon at home. When something happens, they keep calling the police. The police will not save you,” Ghosh, a former state BJP chief, was heard saying at a public rally in North 24-Parganas district about the recent Murshidabad violence.

“Ten years ago, people didn’t know what Ram Navami processions were. Today, such processions are being held in every locality because Hindus have realised they need to unite. Even God doesn’t stand by the weak,” he added.

The video of his purported remarks went viral on social media. The news agency, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Several phone calls to Ghosh for his comments went unanswered.

Ghosh’s purported remarks, however, kicked up a political storm, with TMC MLA from Murshidabad district, Humayun Kabir, accusing the BJP leader of inciting communal discord. “If one person attacks another, there will be retaliation. These BJP leaders are using religion to provoke Hindus and disrupt West Bengal’s harmony and culture,” Kabir alleged.

At least three people were killed and hundreds rendered homeless in communal violence in parts of Muslim-majority Murshidabad district during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in the last few days.

Central forces have been deployed and Internet services suspended, while more than 200 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.Agencies