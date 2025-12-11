BJP leader accused of listing neighbour as grandfather in enumeration form in Siliguri

Siliguri: BJP leader Khageswar Roy has landed in controversy, over alleged discrepancies in his enumeration form submission of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to allegations, Roy submitted his enumeration form by showing his neighbour as his grandfather.

A resident of Baniakhari under the Patharghata Gram Panchaya in the Siliguri Sub Division, Roy’s name does not appear in the 2002 voters’ list. It is alleged that he used the name of his neighbour, Tarak Bandhu Roy, as his grandfather while submitting the form.

However, Tarak Bandhu Roy’s son, Naresh Roy, has categorically denied any family connection with Khageswar Roy.

“Khageswar Roy has no blood relation with us. I am my father’s only son. The only connection between us is a longstanding family friendship. I request that this matter be resolved quickly,” Naresh said.

Khageswar Roy, on the other hand, has dismissed the allegations and issued a challenge, stating: “Multiple people can have the same name.

There is no match between my EPIC number and the EPIC number belonging to the person named Tarak Bandhu. The Election Commission will look into the matter.”

According to records, the EPIC number used by Khageswar Roy reportedly belongs to Naresh Roy’s father, Tarak Bandhu Roy. As per the voter card details, Khageswar Roy is listed as 56 years old, while Tarak Bandhu is 45. Additionally, according to serial number 636 of the 2002

voters’ list, Tarak Bandhu Roy’s father’s name is recorded as Sadananda Roy. But in Khageswar Roy’s enumeration form, Devendra Roy has been mentioned as Tarak Bandhu Roy’s father, which has raised s

erious questions.

The Trinamool Congress has demanded that the matter be brought to the attention of the Election Commission.

Bhupendranath Singh, Trinamool’s Patharghata area president said: “He has allegedly used someone else’s father as his grandfather to fill up the form. This is unacceptable. We urge the Election Commission to investigate the issue.”

The controversy continues to intensify as both parties brace for possible electoral implications.