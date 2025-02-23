BJP leader accused of collecting ₹78 crore on job promises

Kolkata: A BJP worker has been named in the latest Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet related to the primary recruitment scam.

This marks the first time a BJP leader has been directly implicated in the case. The third supplementary chargesheet, filed at a special Kolkata court on Friday, also names Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias ‘Kalighat er Kaku,’ and expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shantanu Banerjee.

Arun Hazra, is a BJP leader from North Kolkata.

According to sources, he allegedly collected Rs 78 crore through four sub-agents by promising job opportunities, including Rs 11.50 crore for primary teacher posts.

Bhadra, initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later by the CBI, is currently out on interim bail for medical treatment.

The Calcutta High Court, while granting bail, imposed strict conditions on his movements and interactions.

The CBI, after several failed attempts, recently managed to collect his voice sample. Banerjee was also first arrested by the ED before being taken into CBI custody.

Investigators discovered an audio clip involving Banerjee and another accused, Santu Ganguly, whose voice samples were also collected. A chargesheet against Ganguly had been filed earlier.