BJP launches drive to bring back migrant voters ahead of polls

Kolkata: The BJP has initiated a targeted outreach programme to reconnect with migrant and non-resident Bengali voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

As part of the initiative, senior party leaders have begun visiting several states with considerable Bengali populations, urging them to return home and cast

their votes. According to party sources, the campaign is aimed at mobilising support among those who have migrated for work, education, or business but remain registered voters in Bengal. BJP leaders are reportedly travelling to states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to engage directly with Bengali communities, hold meetings and encourage participation in the electoral process.

The party believes that a significant number of potential supporters remain outside the state on polling day, which could influence electoral outcomes in closely contested constituencies. By reaching out early, the BJP hopes to energise its base and ensure higher turnout among its sympathisers.

The move is also being seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the party’s organisational network beyond Bengal and consolidate its support among the Bengali diaspora. With elections approaching, political activity across parties has intensified, and voter mobilisation efforts are gaining momentum across districts.