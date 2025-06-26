‘BJP launched a shadow fight against Digha Jagannath Dham’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday strongly criticised leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly resorting to ugly politics over the distribution of ‘parasad’ of lord Jagannath.

As the state government has successfully been distributing the ‘prasad’ of Digha Jagannath Dham, Adhikari on Wednesday said that he would distribute prasad from Puri on the day of Rath Yatra, apparently countering the distribution of ‘prasad’ from the Digha Jagannath Dham.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP which was fighting against the ruling party in Bengal seemed to have begun a shadow fight against Digha Jagannath Dham.

Stating that competition can never be drawn between Puri ‘prasad’ and Digha ‘prasad’, Ghosh attacked Adhikari for indulging in politics over its distribution.

He also said that ‘prasads’ that Adhikari claimed would be brought from Puri might be procured from the shops of Puri and they would not be ‘prasads’ from Puri Temple.

But the state government has been distributing ‘prasads’ to the people which were already offered to deities at Digha Jagannath Dham.

“There cannot be competition over Prasad distribution. Adhikari has indulged in ugly politics.

What Adhikari had promised to distribute among the people are not Prasads from Puri temple and they would be brought from the shops on the streets of Puri. Contrary to Adhikari’s claim, the Prasads that are being sent to the people here in Bengal by the state were actually offered to the deities in Digha Jagannath Dham,” Ghosh said. He also added: “We respect Puri temple and its Sevaiats.

They should not also raise questions on Digha Jagannath temple for being called as Dham. After consecration, a temple can be called an abode of God. The meaning of Dham is an abode of God.”

Instead of indulging in politics, Adhikari should have visited Digha Jagannath Dham once, Ghosh said.

Adhikari on Wednesday said that ‘prasad’ from the Jagannath Temple in Puri will be distributed to the public from a temple in Tamluk town for five days from Rath Yatra day on June 27.