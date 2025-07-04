‘BJP is using social media for running misinformation campaign’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday criticised the BJP and its IT cell for running a “misinformation campaign”, levelling multiple allegations against the saffron party.

In a social media post, TMC claimed that the BJP instructs interns to generate hate tweets using ChatGPT and publishes fabricated stories online. It further accused the BJP’s I-T cell of routinely posting such concocted content on social media platforms.

Taking to X, Trinamool wrote: “Pattern of BJP and their IT Cell’s Misinformation Campaigns: Instruct interns to draft hate tweets using ChatGPT; Write a big cryptic tweet while conveniently ignoring the #5Sawal that India is asking; Feed it to paid influencers and troll handles; Publish cooked-up stories on Godi Media platforms.”

The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that the BJP is always vocal on the law-and-order situation of Bengal on social media but never utters a word on the atrocities against women in the BJP-ruled states. Further pointing out BJP’s “misinformation campaign”, Trinamool said: “Write 500 words on Bengal’s law & order, 0 words on rapes in BJP-ruled states; Send @BJP4India’s loudmouth spokespersons to shout over debates; Use fake news and bot armies to amplify the lie; Celebrate on Telegram groups as if elections are won.”

TMC claimed that the people of Bengal will not listen to the propaganda the BJP has been carrying out. “But then again, when you can’t face real questions, it’s easier to propagate false information for the timeline. Bengal is no longer buying your propaganda. They’ve seen the truth — your silence on rapes, your mockery of victims, your protection of criminals,” TMC stated.

Asserting that people of Bengal will once again give a befitting reply to the BJP, TMC said: “Before dreaming of 2026, try winning a bypoll first. Bengal keeps answering you at the ballot box but you would rather go viral than introspect. We’ll see you at the ballot, not in your comment section.”