BJP is trying to create unrest in Bengal, says Trinamool Congress

Cooch Behar: TMC spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy has alleged that the BJP is trying to create unrest in Bengal by attempting to carve out a separate state or Union Territory of North Bengal. Roy held a press conference on Sunday criticising the BJP and its state president, Sukanta Majumdar.



Roy stated: “At the instigation of BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, the demand for a separate state or Union Territory of North Bengal has once again arisen. We strongly oppose and condemn it.”

Roy accused Majumdar of trying to create unrest in West Bengal following the BJP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

“The BJP state president is planning to create an atmosphere of unrest in West Bengal by hinting at the bifurcation of Bengal. Following his demand to merge North Bengal with the Northeast, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagen Roy has demanded a separate state or Union Territory. Similarly, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded Union Territory status for Murshidabad, Malda, and several districts of Bihar or Jharkhand. The BJP state president is encouraging BJP leaders to divide Bengal,” he said.

Roy further noted: “While state leader Shamik Bhattacharya says they are against division, the Cooch Behar district president of the BJP is talking about the partition of Bengal. Let the BJP clarify its stance. They complain that North Bengal has not been developed, yet they have allotted nothing for this region in the Union Budget. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has created a separate North Bengal Development Ministry specifically to look after the development of this region. If the Central government or BJP wants to develop North Bengal, they should announce a separate financial package for the region, allocating funds for the tea industry, tourism, hills, and flood-prone areas.”

Roy added that the BJP is trying to mislead people with a new plot since all the old ones have fizzled out. “Instead of making empty promises, they should focus on actual development,” said Roy.