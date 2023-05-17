BJP is home for thieves and scamsters, says Abhishek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the BJP saying that the ruling party in the Centre is a “home for thieves and scamsters”.

He was addressing a public meeting at Pandabeswar on the 23rd day of Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign.

He alleged that coal mafia Joydeb Kha clicked photographs inside a hotel room alongside Union Coal minister Pralhad Joshi while having coffee.

Abhishek further alleged that Kha performed Puja at a Shiv temple along with BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

“This is an example of BJP’s double-engine government. BJP hires the biggest thieves. Some people go to prison after committing theft while the big thieves go to BJP. Once they join BJP, all their crimes are washed off. Black clothes become white within moments once given into the BJP’s washroom,”

Banerjee said.

Without taking the name of former Trinamool Congress MLA from Pandabeswar Jeetandra Tiwari who later joined BJP, Banerjee said: “A former MLA who had joined BJP tried to return to Trinamool after 2021. Those who have betrayed the people of Bengal will never be taken back to our party.”

Without taking names Abhishek Banerjee also said that the biggest coal mafia and former MLA had been fielded as a candidate by BJP.

Banerjee also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to keep his promises. “He (Modi) had said that all the people in the country will get a concrete roof before the end of 2022. He said that Rs 15 lakh crore will be brought back to the country and it will be distributed among people. He also said that 2 crore employment will be created every year and farmers’ income will increase 3 times within 2022. He did not keep a single word. Whereas, the Bengal Chief Minister has kept all her promises. Rs 37,000 crore was spent in the last two years for the Lakhsmir Bhandar scheme.”

Taking a dig at the CBI and ED, Banerjee said: “CBI failed to retrieve the Nobel Prize and it was also unable to crack the Gyaneshwari rail accident case. Nothing happened in connection with the Narada scam. The hero of the Narada scam is now their great leader. Around 151 Central teams have been sent to Bengal. CBI and ED have lost their credibility.”