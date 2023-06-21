‘BJP is bulldozing their way through’

“In the forthcoming days how will we survive if our regional parties, local clubs, local associations and community don’t survive? BJP is all set to devour them up like a dinosaur in the near future. We have to remain cautious. They should have allowed regional parties and regionalism to thrive. In the alliance also they are bulldozing their way through. I object to this. I want regionalism to thrive,” stated Bimal Gurung, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

Incidentally, the GJM is a part of the United Gorkha Manch (UGM,) a BJP-led political alliance, forged recently by Opposition parties against the TMC and the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

The GJM President was apprehensive about how the BJP is functioning in the alliance. He stated that the alliance had been forged only to end widespread corruption in the Hills. “After the Panchayat elections, there will be no more alliance. We will rethink our strategy,” added Gurung.

Party insiders claim that the BJP has strong-armed alliance partners into fielding their candidates in the Panchayat election as BJP candidates. Despite having a skeletal organisation in the Hills, they have managed to field a large number of candidates in both the Gram Panchayat and the Panchayat Samity.

After 23 years two-tier elections (Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samity) will be held in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration area. The BJP has fielded 195 candidates in the Darjeeling district under the GTA and 132 in the Kalimpong district in the Gram Panchayats.

In the Panchayat Samities, they have fielded 52 candidates in Darjeeling and 37 in Kalimpong. On the other hand, the number of Independent candidates which includes all the candidates of the constituent parties of the UGM as well as candidates not affiliated with any political party stands at 1,576 in Darjeeling and 814 in Kalimpong in the Gram Panchayats and 428 from Darjeeling and 233 from Kalimpong in the Panchayat Samities.

In the Darjeeling district under the GTA area, the BJP has fielded 247 candidates; GNLF 45; Hamro Party 209; GJM 28; CPRM 7 together in the GP and PS. All these parties are constituents of the UGM. The BGPM has fielded 721 and TMC 36 candidates in Darjeeling for the GP and PS in total.