‘BJP is annoyed because Bengal doesn’t relent to their terror tactics’

Darjeeling: “BJP is annoyed with Bengal because Bengal does not relent to their terror tactics. Because Bengal is not scared of them,” stated Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, addressing members of different development boards and community representatives in Siliguri on Tuesday.



“In an attempt to scare us, they sent 455 Central teams to Bengal. Why don’t they send teams to Manipur, when a lady is paraded naked? Why don’t they send teams when incidents like Hatras, Bilkis Banoo occur,” stated the Chief Minister.

She stated that the BJP was going all out to end democracy in the country. “No religion, community or language is neglected in Bengal. We have learnt to live in harmony and peace. We have learnt from Netaji, Gandhiji and Dr BR Ambedkar. We will continue our fight and will not relent,” added Banerjee.

The Chief Minister further cautioned everyone against CAA stating that she was not convinced with the Rules. “My duty is to inform you about the CAA and I have done so. Now you have to decide what you want to do,” stated Banerjee, in her address at the Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri.

Dubbing CAA as a draconian law, she stated: “Why is it being declared two days before elections? Why do you have to scare people to vote for you?”

A new building of the Alipurduar Hospital was inaugurated remotely by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

The four-storied building built at a cost of Rs 10 crore will have 100 beds.

The Chief Minister arrived at the Bagdogra Airport at around 4:15 pm from Kolkata. She met representatives of 19 Development boards from the Hills and plains of North Bengal along with representatives of different communities.