BJP insulted Matuas, assaulted women: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged that BJP goons led by its party MP Shantanu Thakur and Central forces forcibly entered Thakurbari Temple and insulted Matuas and women.



Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the Central forces by the police.

TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, senior minister Shashi Panja and former Trinamool MP Mamata Bala Thakur during a press conference said: “We want to ask MP Shantanu Thakur whether Thakurbari is a temple or a battle-field.”

“Reality is that the success of Trinamool-e Nabajowar has completely rattled BJP leaders. Is BJP following the Manipur model by dividing communities and castes against each other? BJP has made Thakurbari Temple impure with a dastardly act of violence and hooliganism,” she said.

“People of Bengal are aware of the unfortunate incident that took place at Thakurbari Temple in Thakurnagar on Sunday. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wanted to visit the temple and offer his prayers, but he was obstructed from doing so. Even though Abhishek Banerjee’s programmes under the Trinamool-e Nabojowar campaign was in Habra, which is around 20 km from Thakurnagar, he took the deviation to visit Thakurbari Temple and offer his prayers,” TMC leaders said.

They also alleged that the reason for Banerjee’s visit to the temple is because Chief Minister Banerjee has a long association with the Thakurbari. “The matriarch of the Matua community, Boro Maa Binapani Devi, had immense affection for the Chief Minister, who in turn was also fond of Boro Maa,” Bala said.

“Mamata Banerjee not only redeveloped Thakurbari but the town of Thakurnagar also saw major development under Mamata Banerjee’s stewardship. What we saw on Sunday, with Abhishek Banerjee being stopped from entering the temple, is extremely shameful. BJP goons, led by MP Shantanu Thakur and Central forces, forcibly entered the temple premises with their shoes and engaged in goondaism,” alleged TMC.

They added: “Have we ever seen any commotion or the need to seek permission, whenever BJP leaders have tried to enter the temples at Kalighat or Dakshineswar? Then why is it that Abhishek is required to take permission to go to a temple and offer prayers? The reality is that Nabojowar has scared and rattled BJP leaders. Every attempt is being made to stop Abhishek’s yatra, be it through summons by ED and CBI or by indulging in violence, courtesy of BJP hooligans.”

The leaders’ further stated: “Abhishek said, if he wanted to enter the temple, it would have taken him five minutes to do so. However, Abhishek didn’t want to create any unrest and fall into BJP’s ploy, since they were looking for a chance to start the violence. BJP goons, along with central ministers attacked and assaulted women,” TMC said.