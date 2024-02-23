BJP injecting venom in Bengal, says Abhishek sharing Suvendu’s video

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday slammed Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari by posting a video clipping in her social media post on X for using abusive language.

In the video clipping Adhikari was found speaking “unparliamentarily” language about many, including the Bengal Chief Minister.

The Trinamool national general secretary also alleged that Adhikari and his party BJP are spewing venom. Banerjee also alleged that no action could have been taken against Adhikari despite his hate speech only because he enjoys protection from the Calcutta High Court.

“Watch this 2-MINUTE VIDEO to WITNESS THE VENOM the @BJP4India is injecting into Bengal. Despite numerous pleas THIS PERSON REMAINS UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE HIGH COURT. Who is ACCOUNTABLE for spreading such HATRED & BIGOTRY and what compels

the CALCUTTA HC to shield him?” Banerjee said in a post on X.

In the video clipping that contains the speeches of Adhikari, he was found making “objectionable” remarks about the police, Bengal Chief Minister. Adhikari was found asserting that he will make a section of police touch his feet when the BJP comes to power.

During a press conference, senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja said that action should be taken against Adhikari for making such obnoxious remarks about the Chief Minister and others. Bhattacharya said accountability must be fixed on Adhikari who enjoys some protection from the High Court. Chandrima Bhattacharya also added that Adhikari was given permission to enter the troubled area of Sandeshkhali on certain conditions that he will not be able to pass any remarks that can hurt sentiments of any community. But Adhikari went to the area and made controversial “Khalistani” remarks for a Sikh IPS officer.