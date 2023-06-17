‘BJP influenced ECI to promote ISF during last Assembly polls’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday alleged that the nexus between the ISF and the BJP came to light after the publication of a mobile screenshot that allegedly carries the conversation be-tween ISF MLA Nausad Siddiqui and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. The ruling party has further alleged that the BJP had also intimidated the Election Commission of India to promote the ISF which was formed before the last Assembly elections.



Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh during a press conference on Saturday claimed that the Election Commission had been exploited by the BJP. Trinamool Congress may go to the Supreme Court with this complaint at the appropriate time after the Panchayat polls.

Trinamool spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharjee on Friday published a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between ISF MLA Siddiqui and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

It was alleged that Siddiqui also contacted the PA of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nit-yanda Rai. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also retweeted screen-shots of the chat tweeted by party spokespersons. Abhishek wrote in his tweet, “This chat proves that BJP leaders influenced the Election Commission during the 2021 assembly polls in the state. What can be more shameful?” Trinamool said.

In the WhatsApp chat during the 2021 Assembly polls, it is seen that Nawsad Siddique approached Kailas Vijayvargiya and Nityananda Rai to influence the Central Election Commission and remove the IC and Second Officer of Bhanard Police Station.

Trinamool said: “That chat proves that the ISF group was formed and used to mislead some people. In the 2021 assembly elections, there is a blind anti-Trinamool alliance between the BJP and the ISF and the Left through the ISF.” Trinamool Congress also presented a six-second video of ISF founder Abbas Siddiqui where he preferred the BJP over Trinamool.

“If this screenshot of Nausad Siddiqui-Kailash Vijayvargiya is true, then it is proved that some people, including Naushad Siddiqui, are smoking tobacco in the hands of BJP in front of ISF. We have not yet received any explanation from Nausad in this regard. We demand that Nausad Siddiqui must confess whether the conversation was right. If wrong he can sue for defamation,” Kunal Ghosh said.