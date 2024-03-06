BJP infighting: John Barla launches ‘no vote for Manoj Tigga’ campaign in Alipurduar

“No vote for Manoj Tigga,” declared John Barla, Union minister of state for the Minority Development department, during the inauguration ceremony of the Kanchankanya train stoppage at Madarihat Station in Alipurduar.

Barla accused Manoj Tigga, BJP candidate for the Alipurduar Lok Sabha Constituency, of multiple corruption charges.

Incidentally, Barla was denied a BJP ticket this time with the BJP deciding to field Tigga from Alipurduar. “Manoj Tigga deceived me. He assured me that stopping the train at this station would secure 60,000 votes from the Madarihat Assembly Constituency for me. I arranged that but he never mentioned anything about his interest in getting the election ticket from BJP for himself. Today, every tea garden worker is disappointed. I will work and advocate for the rights of tea plantation workers and tribal people and they will lead. No one will accept it. Let’s see how they win the election. ‘No vote for Manoj Tigga’— I am also entering the field with this slogan,” retorted Barla.

“I am not leaving the BJP. I have worked for tribal organisations before and will continue to do so. However, the person the party has nominated is corrupt. The Dolomite Syndicate at Dalgaon operates in his name and he has acquired several properties this way.

If the BJP wants to win the Alipurduar seat, Manoj Tigga’s name must be withdrawn,” declared Barla.Responding to the allegations, Manoj Tigga said: “The party has decided on my candidacy for the Alipurduar Lok Sabha elections. The party will make further decisions. I personally went to meet John Barla at his residence today, but he didn’t meet me.”

Manoj Tigga and John Barla were both present at the inauguration ceremony of the Kanchankanya train stoppage at Madarihat Station in Alipurduar district on Wednesday. However, Barla left the event before it started and made several allegations against Manoj Tigga in front of the media.