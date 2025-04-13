BJP ignoring North Bengal: Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj

Cooch Behar: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and leader of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, Nagen Roy (Anant Maharaj), has strongly criticised the state and district leadership of the BJP, warning of serious consequences in the 2026 Assembly elections if the party continues to neglect North Bengal.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Chakchaka Baragila, under the Cooch Behar North Assembly Constituency, Anant Maharaj alleged that the BJP’s organisational condition in North Bengal is deteriorating.

“The BJP cannot be found in North Bengal even with binoculars. The condition of the organisation is very bad. I am a Rajya Sabha MP, yet no decision is taken after consulting me. The state and district leaders ignore me. I have informed Union Home minister Amit Shah about this. If things continue this way, the party will face serious consequences in 2026,” he said.

He further claimed that the BJP Central leadership is considering steps toward the demand for a separate state and warned that the leadership’s continued inaction on North Bengal could damage the party’s prospects.

Anant Maharaj also addressed confusion surrounding the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA), asserting that only his organisation is officially registered. “Several fake groups are using the same name, which is misleading the public. I will approach the High Court to take legal action against these groups,” he said, directly attacking GCPA leader Banshi Badan Barman. Responding to the remark, Banshi Badan Barman said: “Anant Maharaj is now a BJP MP. He has no right to speak for this organisation. I do not recall him ever taking part in any movement for the cause.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the MP’s comments regarding the party’s performance in North Bengal, Cooch Behar District BJP president Abhijit Barman refused to comment.