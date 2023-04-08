BJP ignored the people of Alipurduar, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that the people in Alipurduar supported the saffron party in the 2021 Assembly elections and they managed to get 5 seats but they (BJP) have given nothing in return to the people. He also said that people in Alipurduar need to do some introspections.



“The people of Alipurduar gave BJP 5 Assembly seats. But what has the BJP given to the people in return? Forget about your MP and MLA, not one BJP leader can be seen here since the elections got over. The people of Alipurduar should introspect, as to how such leaders, who can’t be seen after polls, were elected to power. These BJP leaders have not done a single thing for the people of Bengal, including this region. Instead, the BJP leaders from Bengal wrote letters asking the Centre to not give money to the state. They wrote a letter asking the Centre to deprive their own people of their hard-earned money, Banerjee alleged while addressing a gathering in Alipurduar.

“Bengal is the only state whose funds have been withheld by the Centre. Why? This is because the BJP lost the 2021 Assembly Elections. From this stage today, I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union minister Giriraj Singh, instead of showing your might with ED and CBI, release the funds owed to Bengal. If these BJP leaders have the guts, they should release the funds. If anyone is guilty then arrest them but don’t let the common man suffer unnecessarily,” Banerjee told the gathering.

“Like I promised that I will visit this region every two months, I have fulfilled that promise. Electorally, we might not have done well here but can the people say that we have given less importance to Alipurduar as compared to Howrah and Hooghly? The Pathashree-Rastashree project is a flagship project of the government of West Bengal, under which 12,000 km of roads will be constructed across all districts of the state”, Banerjee said.

On BJP playing communal cards, Banerjee said: “Instead of voting as Hindu or Muslims, I will request the people to vote for your rights. I will request them to vote for development and not on religious grounds.”

He added: “Double-engine means BJP will steal in Delhi and in the state also. We don’t want such double-engine government here.”

He further mentioned that 1.38 crore families in Bengal have registered for 100 days work.

“These families haven’t been given justice. We have to reach out to these 2.62 crore people. Let us initiate our outreach drive to get the letters signed in a month. This programme will run across the state. If there are 20 lakh families, perhaps a few of them could be involved in wrongdoings. But why deprive the rest for a few,” he said.